Calgary councillor issues required apology as part of sanctions for golfing during meeting

As part of his reprimand from the City of Calgary’s integrity commissioner, Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean released an apology letter after he was found to have broken council’s code of conduct.

A complaint was levied against McLean for participating in a golf tournament hosted by a local developer during a city council meeting on July 26.

In a report that was made public on Tuesday, the city’s integrity commissioner concluded McLean was not doing city business while at the golf tournament, and his participation during a council meeting was not in the city’s best interest.

“I do not accept Coun. McLean’s submission that attending the golf tournament was in the realm of conducting City business,” integrity commissioner Ellen-Anne O’Donnell wrote in her decision. “This was a leisure/social event that was not as important as attendance and participation at council chambers for the council meeting.”

As part of his recommended sanctions approved by city council, McLean would need to write a letter of apology to council and city administration.

That letter was posted to social media Wednesday evening.

The Mayor and Council said I have to apologize for the not uncommon occurrence of attending part of a Council Meeting remotely while at an Industry Event that ran late, so here it is⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HX03hBYTS0 — Dan McLean (@DanWMcLean) December 14, 2023

“The Mayor and Council said I have to apologize for the not uncommon occurrence of attending part of a Council Meeting remotely while at an Industry Event that ran late, so here it is,” McLean said in the social media post.

In the letter, McLean expressed his “sincere apologies” for his remote attendance during the council meeting, and added it was unfortunate that he found himself “committed to an industry golf tournament that overlapped with this council meeting.”

McLean wrote that he felt it was important to attend the golf tournament to discuss housing affordability with local developers in the city, and that he took “every possible measure to stay engaged and informed” while attending the council meeting remotely.

“I rarely take council meetings remotely as I agree members of council should be in-person at city hall for council meetings,” McLean wrote. “Going forward I will make every effort possible to ensure that I am in the council chambers for all council and committee meetings.”

“I would respectfully ask that the rest of council make this same commitment,” he added.

Remote participation during city council meetings isn’t unusual for Calgary councillors after the measure was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn’t about remote work. Prioritizing a Shane Homes golf tournament over being in council is wrong. Full stop. Some people are showing up to work, other people are campaigning. I’ve heard your excuse that other cllrs were there too-by all means, let us know who! #yyccc https://t.co/WwvUiFF9Aw — Jasmine Mian (@jasmine_mian) December 14, 2023

Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian responded to McLean’s letter on social media and took issue with his characterization of the situation.

“This isn’t about remote work,” Mian posted. “Prioritizing a Shane Homes golf tournament over being in council is wrong. Full stop. Some people are showing up to work, other people are campaigning.”

Mian also responded to McLean’s claims that other councillors were in attendance, encouraging him to “let us know who.”

“I accept full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize for any offence, inconvenience or disruptions that my actions may have caused.” McLean said in his letter.

It’s the second time McLean has been reprimanded by the city’s integrity commissioner in his role as councillor for Ward 13.