Lethbridge mom charged with sexual assault, police find 500K photos and videos of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and a Barnwell Alta. man have been accused of sexual assault, making child pornography after police say they found nearly half a million photos and videos of child sexual abuse materials during a raid in September.

The investigation into online child exploitation also led to the rescue of a minor in southern Alberta. The child’s mother was arrested on Nov. 2, after police executed a search warrant at a house in Lethbridge. The mother’s name is not being released in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Police say Alberta Children’s Services is involved and the child has received specialized support services.

The investigation led police to the Lethbridge home after finding evidence of the alleged abuse from a previous case in Barnwell Alta., when a 41-year-old man was arrested. The search happened on Sept. 19, after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an Alberta suspect that was uploading child pornography on Facebook. Facebook notified authorities about what was being uploaded.

Story continues below advertisement

“ICE believes that the two suspects were in a previous relationship and sexually assaulted the child, in addition to sharing child sexual abuse materials.” ALERT said in a statement Thursday.

“A forensic analysis of computers seized from the Barnwell home identified nearly half a million photos and videos of child sexual abuse materials. Amongst this vast collection, ICE identified a series of materials that they believed were unique and possibly created by the accused.”

Taber Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and Vauxhall RCMP assisted with the investigation.

Police say an investigation into this collection of child sexual abuse materials revealed the content was produced in Alberta and ICE identified a victim being abused and a suspect.

The unidentified mother is a 34-year-old Lethbridge woman, who has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Making child pornography;

Distribution of child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

The mother of the victim was released from police custody and her next court date is slated for Dec. 19, in Lethbridge.

The other suspect, a 41-year-old Barnwell man has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Making child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and

Possessing child pornography.

He was also released and his next court date is Jan. 16, 2024 in Taber.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation to contact their local police or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).