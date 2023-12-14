Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Ontario sees bulk of home price drops. These markets are also seeing declines

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian housing market slowdown a reality check for home sellers, realtors say'
Canadian housing market slowdown a reality check for home sellers, realtors say
The balance is shifting in Canada's housing market, with realtors in most major markets saying home sales are slowing from Vancouver to Toronto. For home sellers who missed the signs, the slowdown can come as a surprise. 'After a few years of a crazy market, it's definitely been a shock for sellers,' real estate broker Lorna Willis said. Nivrita Ganguly reports – Nov 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s housing market cooled further in November as sellers joined buyers on the sidelines, hoping for activity to heat back up in the spring, according to the national real estate association.

Sales activity in November slowed nearly a percentage point month-over-month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said in a release Thursday.

CREA said that the number of newly listed homes also declined for the second month in a row.

Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist, said in a statement that sellers likely weren’t getting offers they were willing to accept with few buyers in the market this fall, and have instead opted to “hunker down” in hopes of a better deal in 2024.

“It’s probably a good move given that recent expectations around interest rate cuts suggest it might be a somewhat more active spring market than we thought,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady at 5%'
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady at 5%
Trending Now

CREA’s home price index declined 1.1 per cent month-to-month. The national average sale price for a home in November was $646,134, up two per cent from the same time last year.

The national real estate body says that price declines are still “mainly an Ontario phenomenon,” but markets including the Fraser Valley, Halifax and Winnipeg also saw values drop in November.

On the other hand, CREA said Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are seeing prices still hold firm or even rise heading into the final month of 2023.

More to come.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices