Winnipeg Police arrest repeat offender in $23k retail theft spree

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a repeat offender after a $23,000 retail theft spree.
On Tuesday, at 9 p.m. police say they responded to reports of a man stealing at a retail store in the 800 block of Leila Avenue.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg in a parking lot in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street after a short foot pursuit.
Police say the suspect was linked to a string of retail theft incidents in the area beginning in October, including a Dec. 9 arrest when the suspect was charged with thirteen Theft Under $5,000 offences.
Police say he was released on an order with conditions.
Following his arrest on Tuesday police say the man was charged with an additional nine Theft Under $5,000 offences and two failure to comply with release-condition order offences.
