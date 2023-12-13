Driver hospitalized after shooting in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday morning.

RCMP said the man was found injured in his vehicle around 2 a.m. at 64th Avenue and 124th Street. That street has been closed from 64th Avenue to Boundary Drive while police investigate.

By 64th Avenue and 124th Street, a black BMW could be seen with a flat tire and what appeared to be bullet holes in its windshield and front passenger door. That vehicle was towed away.

Caution tape and several evidence markers could also be seen in a large roped-off area near 125th Street and 58B Avenue. Bullet casings were on the street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

