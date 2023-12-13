Menu

Canada

Numerous people assessed by paramedics after pool pump malfunctions in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 1:17 pm
Splashville, located at 311 Cityview Boulevard in Vaughan. View image in full screen
Splashville, located at 311 Cityview Boulevard in Vaughan. Google Street View
Numerous people were assessed by paramedics after a pool pump malfunctioned at a facility in Vaughan, officials say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews received a hazardous materials call just after 8 p.m. Tuesday “after patrons noticed a strange smell” at Spashville on Cityview Boulevard.

Firefighters determined a malfunctioning pool pump led to an increased chlorine smell, police said.

A spokesperson from York Region’s Community and Health Services Department said paramedics responded with seven transport ambulances, a special response unit, two superintendent vehicles and a multi-person unit bus.

Eighteen people were assessed at the scene, the spokesperson said, and one was taken to a local hospital.

Global News has reached out to Splashville for additional information on the incident, but has not yet heard back.

