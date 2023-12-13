Numerous people assessed by paramedics after pool pump malfunctions in Vaughan

Numerous people were assessed by paramedics after a pool pump malfunctioned at a facility in Vaughan, officials say.
York Regional Police said emergency crews received a hazardous materials call just after 8 p.m. Tuesday “after patrons noticed a strange smell” at Spashville on Cityview Boulevard.
Firefighters determined a malfunctioning pool pump led to an increased chlorine smell, police said.
A spokesperson from York Region’s Community and Health Services Department said paramedics responded with seven transport ambulances, a special response unit, two superintendent vehicles and a multi-person unit bus.
Eighteen people were assessed at the scene, the spokesperson said, and one was taken to a local hospital.
Global News has reached out to Splashville for additional information on the incident, but has not yet heard back.
