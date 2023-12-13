Teachers at Edmonton Public Schools to consider strike vote in new year

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) says talks to reach a mediated settlement between its teachers and Edmonton Public Schools have failed again.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the ATA said it has now asked a government-appointed mediator to leave the process, opening the door to a strike vote in the new year. The mediator’s exit would kick off a legislated two-week cooling-off period, after which the ATA can hold a strike vote, or the school division can hold a lockout vote.

The ATA said Edmonton public school teachers will be apply to the Alberta Labour Relations Board to hold a strike vote in early to mid-January.

The move follows a bargaining meeting on Sunday where the ATA said 85 per cent of teachers gathered and voted to turn down a proposed settlement, expressing “disappointment in the employer’s unwillingness to address teachers’ concerns.”

“Low-cost options are available to resolve this dispute, but the school board is too focused on maintaining their own administrative interests,” said Heather Quinn, president of Edmonton Public Teachers Local No. 37.

In an email to Global News, the Edmonton Public School Board said it is “aware of the results from the recent Edmonton Public Teachers’ Local 37 meeting.”

“We value the work teachers do each and every day to support students in the classroom and remain committed to working collaboratively with the teacher’s bargaining committee to reach an agreement,” the EPSB said.

Savannah Johannsen, the press secretary for Finance Minister Nate Horner responded to Global News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

“This is a local bargaining issue between the teachers and administration of Edmonton Public, and the parties to the agreement are in the best position to comment on any issues,” she said.

“Alberta’s government is hopeful that the teachers and administration of Edmonton Public can work together to find a resolution and return their focus to educating students.”

Quinn said Edmonton Public teachers rejected the proposed settlement because it does not address issues related to calendar development, off-schedule compensation, substitute teachers and the working conditions of online teachers.

“This latest settlement offer, just like the initial one, was unacceptable,” she added. “Teachers discussed the proposal and the issues thoroughly.

“They feel their asks are reasonable and inexpensive, and the unwillingness of the board to consider them is a significant sign of disrespect.”

The ATA said it “remains open to resolution with the employer, however, teachers have clearly demonstrated their desire to move to the next step.”

After a strike vote is held and if it is approved, the ATA would have up to 120 days to initiate strike action. Any type of labour action, including a strike, would only begin after a 72-hour notice is provided to the school division.

Teachers at Edmonton Public Schools have been working without a finalized collective agreement since September 2020.

Edmonton Public Schools teachers last voted in favour of authorizing the ATA to request a government-supervised strike vote in October.

Approximately 7,000 contracted and substitute teachers work within the Edmonton public school system.