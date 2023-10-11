Julie Kusiek named new chair of Edmonton Public School Board

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a week after Trisha Estabrooks resigned as chair of the Edmonton Public School Board, the school division has named her replacement.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the EPSB said trustees elected Julie Kusiek earlier that day to become the new board chair.

Kusiek’s bio on the EPSB website says she “believes public education is a fundamental and essential human right for every child.”

The Ward F trustee has a master of arts in political science and has spent time as a volunteer for her community league board, the Edmonton Sport Council and other organizations.

Kusiek is also a mother of four children.

“In her time as trustee, she wants to strengthen public education through collaboration as a wider community,” her bio states.

“She believes the board can accomplish this through strong advocacy, leadership and teamwork, as well as through strong relationships with the city and other school divisions.”

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Jan Sawyer was elected as vice-chair of the EPSB.

Estabrooks resigned as board chair on Oct. 5 and announced she is seeking the nomination for the NDP in the federal riding of Edmonton Centre.

The school board said Tuesday she will continue serving the board as the representative for Ward D. She had spent the past four years as the chair of the EPSB.