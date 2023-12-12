Visually-impaired 10-year-old announces Saskatoon Blades starting lineup

Send this page to someone via email

A dreams of a 10-year-old boy from Martensville, Sask., are coming true after he announced the Saskatoon Blades’ starting lineup before their game on Dec. 8th.

“It was cool to go to the dressing room and especially because it’s right before a game getting pumped up and it’s just so cool to be the person to go and read the starting lineup,” said Isaiah Gauthier.

Ten-year-old Isaiah Gauthier was born with a retinal disease that's left him severely visually impaired A massive Blades fan, Isaiah helped fire the boys up with starting lineups last night ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dtxuOhMrXM — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) December 9, 2023

Isaiah Gauthier was born with the retinal disease Leber congenital amaurosis, which results in severe vision loss.

His mother Renelle Gauthier told Global News Isaiah can see light and large contrasts, but he cannot see colour. Instead, he sees levels of grayscale.

Isaiah isn’t letting his condition hinder his love for the sport of hockey.

“Hockey is my favourite sport because it’s a really fun sport and even if somebody can’t see, it’s still available for them to even just skate,” he explained.

He is also not letting his condition hinder him from his dreams.

“I was listening to a Saskatoon Blades game and I heard the public address announcer and it didn’t sound like the person who usually does it so I just thought, maybe I can do this,” Gauthier added.

Announcing the starting lineup at the Blades game against the Red Deer Rebels wasn’t just cool for Gauthier. Blades head coach Brennan Sonne told Global News Gauthier’s future is bright.

“He’s a great kid and he will be an announcer one day,” said Sonne.

Sonne noticed his natural voice, but he outlined that moments like these are even bigger than the sport of hockey.

“Providing the players with some perspective on what’s really important, on what real life is really like,” he said, “I think it helps them mature, I think it helps them become more global citizens, and I think it’s good for them to understand they’re in the position to be a role model for people.”

Blades defenceman Ben Saunderson told Global News Gauthier helped the boys get pumped up for the game.

“It’s unreal,” said Saunderson. “It’s the second time he’s come in and it’s just, the guys love it and I hope he does as well,” he added.

While the Blades hope to see Gauthier around the rink more often, Gauthier says he hopes he can inspire others to follow their dreams.

“Just because you can’t see or walk, doesn’t mean you should give up on your dreams,” he said.