Blockbuster add Minten adjusting to new surroundings with Saskatoon Blades

When Fraser Minten dons the red and white of Canada’s national junior team at selection camp in just a few days, it will be the fourth jersey he’s worn in the last three months.

A journey across the country which has made him one of the most talked about prospects in all of junior hockey.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Minten. “I don’t think I’ve slept in one bed for more than 10 days.”

Between a four-game stint in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs to a blockbuster trade sending him from the Kamloops Blazers to the Saskatoon Blades, Minten hasn’t had much downtime in his schedule.

He was able to catch his breath slightly this week, as he arrived in Saskatoon for the first time as a member of the Blades.

“First time seeing the rink a couple of days ago here, when we pulled in at 7 am,” said Minten. “It looks like a sweet spot, a big rink and hopefully get some good crowds. It’s always fun to play at home with energy when you’re making plays.”

Acquired from Kamloops in a sizeable deal on Nov. 24 in exchange for Jordan Keller and a trio of draft picks, Minten joined the Blades amid their two-week road trip through the U.S. Division.

Scoring 10 points in seven games to begin the season with the Blazers, Minten has been equally productive in his four games with Saskatoon.

Finding the back of the net in his first game following the trade, he’s since added two assists and a fight to his totals.

“I am thoroughly and very, very highly impressed with him in every area,” said Blades head coach Brennan Sonne. “Maturity, leadership, work ethic, skill, how he plays the game, all of it is very impressive.”

The trade to Saskatoon reunited Minten on a line with his former Blazers teammate Vaughn Watterodt, along with fellow Maple Leafs prospect Brandon Lisowsky.

“It makes it a lot easier when you’re welcomed by guys that you know and know decently well,” said Minten. “It helps a lot just having someone you can ask questions to and not feel maybe embarrassed if it’s a dumb question. They’re obviously super used to how things work here.”

Minten and Lisowsky grew up playing against each other in British Columbia, before the pair found themselves on the same side of the ice at Maple Leafs rookie camp.

This past summer, that included the duo sharing living accommodations together.

“We’ve battled through the years,” said Lisowsky. “I’ve known him for a long time, we lived together this summer in Toronto working and had an Airbnb together. So we spent a lot of time [together].”

As for who was the more skilled cook, Lisowsky pointed to his roomate.

“He is, I do all the cutting and he does the cooking,” joked Lisowsky.

Minten shot himself to national prominence this past fall as he cracked the Maple Leafs roster at centre out of training camp, one of just a handful of teenaged players across the NHL to do so.

That success found in one of the NHL’s most feverish markets is a testament to Minten’s overall maturity according to Sonne.

“They’re not in the business of wasting time,” said Sonne. “He was there for a reason. You don’t get to hang around at the NHL level at nineteen especially, unless you’re doing a lot of things right. That’s what I’m seeing.”

While his first stint in the pros was relatively short, Minten added he was able to bring some valuable skills back to junior.

“The consistency with which guys are able to do it is what gives them those spots at the NHL level,” said Minten. “Also just how much stronger they are, a lot of them are big men who have that extra 20 pounds and couple inches on the guys in junior.”

“I think just the importance of hitting the gym, eating right and taking care of yourself physically can give me an advantage amongst junior guys.”

After wrapping the week back in Saskatoon, Minten and Blades teammate Tanner Molendyk will be off to Oakville, Ontario on Sunday to participate in Canada’s selection camp for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Cracking the team would mark another major milestone completed for Minten, along with his Maple Leafs stint and getting to skate with the Blazers at the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Hungry to get back to that tournament, Minten said it’s become clear in his short time in Saskatoon that he’s surrounded by the pieces to make a serious push.

“I think this team has a really good chance of making a run and getting to the [WHL] finals or a Memorial Cup again,” said Minten. “That should be the goal here and I think it is.”

The Blades will play their first home game in close to three weeks on Friday night, hosting the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00 pm in what will be Minten’s Saskatoon debut.