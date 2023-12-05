Saskatoon Blades’ Minten, Molendyk named to World Junior selection camp

Saskatoon Blades teammates Fraser Minten and Tanner Molendyk have only played together for a little over a week, however they’ll look to share an experience they’ve both been dreaming about since they began their hockey journeys.

Hockey Canada officially unveiled its 30-man selection camp roster for the upcoming 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden, with both Minten and Molendyk making the cut.

They’ll be heading to Oakville, Ont., on Sunday to participate in the four-day camp before Hockey Canada cuts down to their finished roster which they’ll take overseas.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a few years to get a chance to play there,” said Minten. “I’ve never played for Team Canada or the national club in any of the previous events. So hopefully I can make it and make this first one a special Christmas.”

Minten has been a serious contender for Canada’s World Junior roster ever since playing in the 2023 Memorial Cup with the Kamloops Blazers and more recently, playing four National Hockey League games with the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin the 2023-24 season.

As for Molendyk, he’s coming off being selected 24th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft over the summer and is one of just two 2005-born defencemen invited to camp.

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne said it’s a big day for the organization in getting to have a shot at two Blades cracking Canada’s World Juniors roster.

“It just warms me up deep in my heart,” said Sonne. “My brother [Brett] won that tournament in Ottawa, I was there. That’s one of my favourite hockey memories, is watching him have success at World Juniors.”

“It means a lot for our country, it means a lot for our team. I’m just really proud of those guys and wish them nothing but the best.”

Molendyk has been one of the WHL’s top rearguards to begin the season with four goals and 27 points coming in just 23 games.

As for Minten, he’s suited up in just four games for Saskatoon since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Blazers on Nov. 24, but has been productive with a goal and three points during the Blades’ road trip south of the border and has posted 13 total points in 11 games.

Minten said it’s been nice to have so much attention on his game since the fall to earn a camp invite, however he needs to prove he belongs on Team Canada.

“They watch all the rookie tournaments in the NHL and then pre-season if you make it that far,” said Minten. “Obviously if you’re playing, they’re watching regular season as well. So I think that’s a good start and gets the eyes on you at least, then you just got to back it up with the play.”

Following this weekend, the Blades will be without both Minten and Molendyk until potentially the first week of the new year if Hockey Canada selects the duo to their roster.

Saskatoon’s depth has been key through 28 games however, as the Blades finished off their U.S. road swing sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 19-8-1-0 record.

Although it’s been a blur since being acquired by Saskatoon, Minten said getting the chance to wear the maple leaf for the first time is one he’s been looking forward to for years and is one he doesn’t take lightly.

“For myself, other than Stanley Cup playoffs it’s one of the coolest things,” Minten. “It’s such a big deal, there’s so many families that watch it over Christmas. It’s my favourite thing about Christmas, is watching it.”

Along with the pair of Blades selected, Hockey Canada also tabbed Saskatoon product and Pittsburgh Penguins first-rounder Brayden Yager who is up to 17 goals and 39 points in 25 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Six other WHL players were invited to camp including forwards Nate Danielson (Brandon), Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw), Conor Geekie (Wenatchee) and Matthew Savoie (Wenatchee), defenceman Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw) and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle).

Team Canada selection camp will run from Dec. 10 to 13, with Canada set to face University of Saskatchewan Huskies defenceman Gunner Kinniburgh and a team of U Sports all-stars for a pair of tune-up games.

Following a series of pre-tournament contests, Canada will open the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden against Team Finland on Boxing Day.