3 arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into northeast Calgary home: police

No injuries have been reported after police say a stolen Subaru Outback crashed through the front wall of a home in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Whitehorn on Tuesday morning.

Calgary police said officers responded to the 4200 block of Whitehorn Drive Northeast at around 9:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a house and fence.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen and three suspects were arrested at the scene.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News that no one was taken by ambulance from the scene.

The extent of the damage to the home has not been confirmed.

View image in full screen A Subaru Outback crashed into a home in the 4200 block of Whitehorn Drive Northeast on Tuesday morning. Global News