Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into northeast Calgary home: police

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 1:25 pm
Police say three suspects were arrested at the scene when a car they say was stolen smashed into a house on Whitehorn Drive Northeast. View image in full screen
Police say three suspects were arrested at the scene when a car they say was stolen smashed into a house on Whitehorn Drive Northeast. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No injuries have been reported after police say a stolen Subaru Outback crashed through the front wall of a home in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Whitehorn on Tuesday morning.

Calgary police said officers responded to the 4200 block of Whitehorn Drive Northeast at around 9:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a house and fence.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen and three suspects were arrested at the scene.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News that no one was taken by ambulance from the scene.

The extent of the damage to the home has not been confirmed.

A Subaru Outback crashed into a home in the 4200 block of Whitehorn Drive Northeast on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A Subaru Outback crashed into a home in the 4200 block of Whitehorn Drive Northeast on Tuesday morning. Global News
Calgary Fire Department crews at the scene of the crash where police say a stolen vehicle damaged a home in Whitehorn on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department crews at the scene of the crash where police say a stolen vehicle damaged a home in Whitehorn on Tuesday morning. Global News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices