Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. human rights watchdog probing Vancouver police media restrictions at camp removal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2023 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'FOI documents detail Vancouver’s plan for Hastings Street decampment'
FOI documents detail Vancouver’s plan for Hastings Street decampment
Documents obtained by Global News shed light on the City of Vancouver's plan to end the Hastings Street encampment, and the challenges city crews encountered during that action. Alissa Thibault reports. – Dec 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Human Rights Commissioner has launched an inquiry into police restrictions on media covering the decampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in April.

Kasari Govender says in a news release that reports of Vancouver police denying access to some journalists covering the decampment “raise serious red flags and merit investigation.”

Govender says it is crucial for media to be able to gather information on possible human rights violations when police are conducting operations where they may come into contact with marginalized people.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for end to Vancouver park decampments'
Advocates call for end to Vancouver park decampments

She says there were “multiple reports” of journalists encountering blockades or not having access to parts of the Downtown Eastside during the police operation where police were pulling down tents and disposing of campers belongings.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Police said last month there were no media exclusion zones during the tent-clearing operation, but reporters were gathered at a “muster point” for safety reasons.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim had said the tent removals were ordered due to police and the fire chief’s warning of rising crime and fire risk stemming from the East Hastings Street camp, which reached about 180 structures at its peak.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

 

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices