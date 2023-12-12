Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Send this page to someone via email

How to view the Geminid meteor shower, Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, and holiday gut health with naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Geminid meteor shower lighting up the sky

The Geminid meteor shower is lighting up the evening sky, and it peaks on the morning of Dec. 14.

Debris from an asteroid is thought to cause this event, one of the only meteor showers not caused by a comet.

Living Sky Guy Tim Yaworski goes over some Geminid meteor shower viewing options and offers some tips on how to take the best pictures of the event.

4:39 Geminid meteor shower lighting up the sky

AFN election and Operation Santa: Saskatoon Tribal Council

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand was recently in Ottawa for the Assembly of First Nations’ election of a new national chief.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council has also launched Operation Santa to support Saskatoon families.

Arcand joins Chris Carr to speak about both the national election and the holiday campaign.

4:16 AFN election and Operation Santa: Saskatoon Tribal Council

Proactive strategies for gut health heading into the holidays

Some traditions over the holidays may include food and special treats that we don’t always have year-round.

Naturopathic practitioner Jacqui Fleury looks at some of the underlying reasons people may tend to feel bloated and what contributes to that feeling.

Fleury has proactive strategies to feel good in our guts and lessen discomfort going into the holiday season.

3:48 Proactive strategies for gut health heading into the holidays

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

