Crime

Verdict expected in coroner’s inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2023 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Jury begins deliberations in Faqiri Coroner’s inquest'
Jury begins deliberations in Faqiri Coroner’s inquest
WATCH: The jury has been given more than 50 recommendations to consider by the Coroner's office about the death of Soleiman Faqiri. Counsel is asking jurors to look at deeming Faqiri's death as a homicide. Frazer Snowdon has the story.
TORONTO — Jurors are expected to deliver a verdict today in the coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail.

The jury examining the circumstances of Soleiman Faqiri’s death began deliberating Friday afternoon after hearing about three weeks of evidence.

Faqiri, who was 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The inquest has heard that Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, appeared increasingly unwell during his time at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, but did not see a psychiatrist, nor was he taken to hospital.

He died on Dec. 15, 2016, after a violent struggle with correctional officers that broke out as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

Story continues below advertisement

Coroner’s counsel have urged jurors to rule his death a homicide, a proposal that was opposed by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents correctional staff.

Trending Now

Lawyers for the union have proposed his death be ruled accidental.

Jurors are required to make a finding on the cause of death, but it carries no legal liability.

No charges have been laid in Faqiri’s death.

The jury may also issue recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future, but it is not required to do so, and any recommendations it does issue are not binding.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

