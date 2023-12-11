Two people found dead at Winnipeg encampment

See more sharing options

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says two people were found dead at an encampment Monday afternoon.

At 1:14 p.m., crews received a call for two people in cardiac arrest at an encampment on Euclid Avenue.

When they arrived, both people were found dead.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has taken over the investigation.