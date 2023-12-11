Menu

Two people found dead at Winnipeg encampment

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 9:51 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says two people were found dead at an encampment Monday afternoon.

At 1:14 p.m., crews received a call for two people in cardiac arrest at an encampment on Euclid Avenue.

When they arrived, both people were found dead.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has taken over the investigation.

