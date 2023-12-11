Two people found dead at Winnipeg encampment

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says two people were found dead at an encampment Monday afternoon.
At 1:14 p.m., crews received a call for two people in cardiac arrest at an encampment on Euclid Avenue.
When they arrived, both people were found dead.
Trending Now
The Office of the Medical Examiner has taken over the investigation.
More on World
- Hiker rescued after 7 hours pinned under 6000-lb. boulder in California mountains
- Navalny has disappeared within Russia’s prison system, his aides say
- George Santos ‘in plea negotiations’ to end criminal fraud case: court filing
- Russian election a chance to show Putin is ‘vulnerable,’ Navalny camp says
Comments