Crime

Alberta suspect hides from police in Kelowna, B.C. attic: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 6:41 pm
A man with a long list of warrants nearly evaded police capture last week, when hiding in a  home in the 800 block of Kelowna’s Royal View Drive where several people had been living in the home illegally.

“Police removed two individuals from the residence and believed there was a third still inside and now hiding,” RCMP said Monday.

“Officers had information to believe the individual who was hiding had warrants out of Alberta and B.C. and a history of violent offences.”

After numerous attempts at calling the individual out, officers eventually located the third person hiding under insulation in the attic and arrested him safely.

An illegal firearm, a replica firearm and some drugs were also seized from the residence.

A 30-year-old man with 24 warrants out of Edmonton, which had been previously extended to British Columbia, remains in custody and is scheduled to be escorted back to Edmonton for court.

