Guilty plea expected in Kelowna cop sexting case

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna Mountie who’s alleged to have sent graphic and sexually explicit text messages to a victim in a case he was investigating is expected to plead guilty.

“The B.C. Prosecution Service can confirm that the accused (Const. Sean Eckland ) has indicated an intention to plead guilty,” a representative of the prosecution service said.

“The matter was adjourned to Jan. 15, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. to allow that to occur. As the matter remains before the court the BCPS will have no further comment at this time.”

Eckland was charged in 2022 with two counts of obstructing justice contrary to section 139(2) of the Criminal Code, under provincial court file number 97113-1.

Whether the guilty plea will cover both of these charges or a lesser charge in the same manner remains to be seen.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Kelowna cop sentenced to community service for wellness check assault

This change in the case is nearly four years after the alleged offences occurred

On April 22, 2018, officers responded to the 13000 block of McCreight Road in Lake Country.

At the time, RCMP said in a press release that they were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent man.

As the case proceeded through the courts, and the accused was convicted and sentenced for the attack, it’s alleged that Eckland contacted the victim from his personal cellphone at the time

In December of 2019, an internal RCMP investigation into this matter got underway. Eckland was then suspended with pay and his duty status was subject to continual assessment

A police code-of-conduct process remains ongoing.