‘Long overdue’: Nursing educators apologize to Indigenous Peoples for harms in education

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) issued an apology Monday to Indigenous Peoples in Canada for harms related to nursing education.

The apology includes a list of five recommendations for nursing institutions to address the harms.

“We acknowledge that too often, access to nursing education has been inequitable and unjust for Indigenous Peoples. We also acknowledge that the experiences of Indigenous students and faculty within the nursing education system have not always been respectful, or culturally safe,” stated Cynthia Baker, CASN executive director.

“This apology marks CASN’s commitment to positive change. We recognize that actions speak louder than words, and we are dedicated to taking action that will foster anti-racism, cultural safety, and cultural humility in Canadian schools of nursing and in our organization.”

The University of Regina Faculty of Nursing dean says this apology is “long overdue.”

“The harms that Indigenous peoples have faced has been ongoing,” Cheryl Pollard said. “They have recently just started to recognize the difficulties that colonialism has had on nursing education and the health inequities that continues to perpetuate for indigenous peoples across Canada.”

The five recommendations that CASN included for nursing education programs are:

Anti-Racism, Cultural Safety, and Humility: Promote education, resources, and practices that address anti-Indigenous racism, supporting decolonization, cultural humility, and cultural safety for nursing faculty, staff, and students. Promote institutional policies and processes that address systemic racism to foster an inclusive and equitable learning environment. Curriculum Revision: Promote a review of nursing education curricula to ensure a strengths-based focus and trauma-informed approach, the inclusion of content on the continued impact of colonialism and racism on Indigenous health, as well as Indigenous perspectives on health and well-being. Community Engagement: Establish meaningful partnerships with Indigenous organizations and communities to ensure their voices are heard in shaping nursing education policies and practices. Recruitment and Retention: Promote strategies that create culturally safe and supportive learning environments including pre-admission supports, in-program supports, and services that are developed in partnership with Indigenous communities. Ongoing Accountability: In collaboration with Indigenous partners, establish mechanisms to monitor progress and address concerns raised by partners, Indigenous nursing students, and faculty.

Pollard said the U of R’s nursing program has implemented or is implementing the recommendations.

“We certainly have recognized the need to provide some equality related to nursing education for Indigenous peoples,” Pollard said. “In terms of the five recommendations that CASN has put forward in their apology, I am very proud to report that the University of Regina with our partner for the undergrad in the (nurse practitioner) program (and) at Sask. Polytechnic … so, I’m quite proud of the work that the crew has been doing within our nursing programs.”

The apology and the recommendation for nursing education institutions are a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Calls To Action #24 where students are required to take a course dealing with Indigenous health issues, learning the history and legacy of residential schools, treaties and Indigenous teachings.