Crime

Ibrahim Ali trial: Lawyer says person allegedly took loaded gun into courtoom

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2023 3:39 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. jury finds Ibrahim Ali guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 teen slaying'
B.C. jury finds Ibrahim Ali guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 teen slaying
There is a verdict in the trial of the man accused of killing a Burnaby teen in 2017. Less than 24-hours after deliberations began, the jury has returned with a guilty verdict of first degree murder against Ibrahim Ali for the killing of the girl whose identity is protected by the court. Rumina Daya reports.
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with “intent to kill.”

Kevin McCullough says police told him the Glock firearm was loaded.

The lawyer says he and his wife were called to the Victoria police department on Sunday, where officers informed them of the incident.

The trial concluded Friday after a B.C. Supreme Court jury convicted Ali of killing the 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.

Click to play video: 'Ibrahim Ali trial hears defence cast doubts about victim’s character'
Ibrahim Ali trial hears defence cast doubts about victim’s character
Neither Victoria Police nor Vancouver Police immediately responded to questions about the alleged incident in the B.C. Supreme Court.

A spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service declined to comment.

McCullough had asked for Friday’s proceedings to be moved to a secure courtroom in light of what he said was a “litany of death threats.”

But Justice Lance Bernard said he didn’t know if one was available and the move didn’t take place.

The girl’s name cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

