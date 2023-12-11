Police trying to figure out who was driving after Vaughan crash leaves 4 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re trying to figure out who was driving a car that crashed into a ditch in Vaughan, leaving four people injured, two of them seriously.

York Regional Police said in a news release that on Sunday at around 6:15 a.m., police located a white Hyundai Elantra in the ditch on the side of Pine Valley Drive at Kirby Road.

It’s believed that the car was heading east on Kirby Road when it continued through the stop sign and ended up in a ditch on the side of Pine Valley Drive, police said.

The release said that officers found four passengers with injuries.

They were all taken to a local hospital. Two of them were later transported to trauma centres with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The release made no mention of the driver and Global News reached out to York Regional Police asking about their status.

A police spokesperson said investigators are still trying to find out who was driving at the time and how many people were “actually in the vehicle at the time of the crash.”

“Right now, they are appealing for witnesses because it was a single-vehicle accident in a relatively remote area, early in the morning,” the spokesperson said.

Police wouldn’t say if investigators think the driver may have fled.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the crash was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.