Kitchener Rangers beat Guelph Storm in latest meeting of rivals

The Kitchener Rangers closed out a busy weekend with a 3-2 victory over the Guelph Storm in the latest instalment of the Battle of Highway 7.

It was the third game in three nights for Kitchener, which was without two of its top forwards, Carson Rehkopf and Filip Mesar, who have headed off to world junior camps. Similarly, Guelph was missing defenceman Michael Buchinger.

It was a busy first period of action as the visiting Rangers got goals from Adrian Misaljevic and Matthew Sop at the 12- and 15-minute marks to put the team ahead 2-0.

The Storm struck back just two minutes later as Guelph forward Leo Serlin got one past Jackson Parsons to close the gap to one.

But Rangers rookie Luke Ellinas pushed the lead to 3-1 before the period came to an end.

After a scoreless second period, Braedon Bowman scored on the power play with under two minutes to go to narrow the gap to one but that would be as close as Guelph would get.

On Friday and Saturday night, the Rangers split a home-and-home series with the Brantford Bulldogs, with each side coming away with an overtime victory.

After picking up five of a possible six points, the OHL-leading Rangers now hold a six-point advantage over the Soo Greyhounds, although the latter team has two games in hand.

The two sides will meet up on Friday night at the Aud in Kitchener.

Guelph has now lost four straight games, leaving the Storm in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Storm will be back in action on Wednesday night when they head to Owen Sound to face the Attack.