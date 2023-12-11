Police release images of suspect in shooting at crowded parking lot in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have released images of a person and vehicle they say could be connected with a weekend shooting in Kitchener.
At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police received multiple calls about a shooting that had occurred near Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue.
Police say shots were fired into a crowded parking lot and one woman was left with a gunshot wound as a result.
Paramedics took the 24-year-old woman to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers believe the shooting was a “targeted” incident.
They have released images of a suspect and a vehicle they believe are connected to the incident.
“If you observe this individual, please do not approach, but call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a release.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
There have now been 16 shootings in Waterloo Region in 2023.
