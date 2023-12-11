Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of suspect in shooting at crowded parking lot in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 10:36 am
Waterloo regional police have released images of a person and vehicle they say could be connected to a weekend shooting in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police have released images of a person and vehicle they say could be connected to a weekend shooting in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have released images of a person and vehicle they say could be connected with a weekend shooting in Kitchener.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police received multiple calls about a shooting that had occurred near Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue.

Police say shots were fired into a crowded parking lot and one woman was left with a gunshot wound as a result.

Paramedics took the 24-year-old woman to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers believe the shooting was a “targeted” incident.

They have released images of a suspect and a vehicle they believe are connected to the incident.

Trending Now

“If you observe this individual, please do not approach, but call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

There have now been 16 shootings in Waterloo Region in 2023.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices