Three people are dead after a fire in northwest Calgary early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the Lowe’s in Crowfoot Crossing around 3:50 a.m. for a shed on fire.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames but as they completed their search, they found the bodies of three people.

Calgary police were also called to the scene and investigators from both the Calgary police arson unit and the Calgary Fire Department are looking into the cause of the fire.