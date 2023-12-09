Suspect vehicle identified in Mission, B.C. Superstore parking lot shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Mission, B.C., have released an image of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the dangerous public shooting at a Superstore parking lot.

On Dec. 6, police said a 41-year-old man was found in the parking lot with serious gunshot wounds inside a vehicle around 7:30 p.m.

Footage from the scene showed a red Dodge Ram truck riddled with bullet holes in the windshield and front passenger window.

The released image of the suspect vehicle shows a grey Jaguar SUV driving through a parking lot. Police said the vehicle was found later that night in Surrey, burnt out, a sign of a gang shooting, according to B.C.’s anti-gang task force.

View image in full screen The suspect vehicle image released by police. Mission RCMP

More details regarding the shooting have also been given by Mission RCMP.

Cpl. Harrison Mohr said the victim is known to police and is believed to be involved in the ongoing B.C. gang conflict. He is now recovering in hospital.

“The incident was frightening for other shoppers in the parking lot, many of whom were in the process of loading up groceries into their vehicles before heading home for the night,” Mohr said.

“One such shopper, a young mother out shopping with her niece, had just finished putting her groceries into the back of her vehicle when the shots were fired nearby. She and her niece quickly jumped into her vehicle and sped off to safety. As they drove off, the tailgate of her Dodge Durango remained open, and items including a box of baby diapers, some baby clothes and a poinsettia flew out into the parking lot.”

Mission RCMP’s victim services unit has been engaged and is available to help anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information, including any possible sightings of the suspect car that night, is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.