SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rumours fuel Shohei Ohtani signing speculation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 7:22 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani still has not signed with a team despite a day filled with online speculation including reports of a deal and Toronto Blue Jays fans tracking a plane they believed he was on.

The speculation frenzy on Friday was fuelled by rumours posted online and to social media, as well as an intense desire to find out which club the star Japanese baseball player is going to sign with.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Atkins says Schneider made decision to pull Berrios in Blue Jays wildcard loss'
Atkins says Schneider made decision to pull Berrios in Blue Jays wildcard loss
Story continues below advertisement

It started with a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where a veteran Major League Baseball reporter claimed Ohtani had decided to sign with Toronto, rejecting the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That was followed with reports and counter-reports that Ohtani was on his way to Toronto, or was not on his way to Toronto, or that the Jays had not been informed of his final decision.

Social media users tracked what they thought could be the star’s flight to Toronto, only for the CBC to report that the individual aboard was a businessman — not a prospective designated hitter.

The day finished as it started, with no official word on Ohtani’s final landing spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices