Elks sign Canadian DL Acheampong to extension; sign Bruce IV

The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian defensive lineman Sam Acheampong to a one-year contract extension on Friday that will keep him in the green and gold through the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Acheampong was acquired by the Elks from the Toronto Argonauts via a trade on July 8. He played 12 games making four starts and recorded 15 defensive tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one quarterback sack. In 2022, Acheampong won a Grey Cup championship with the Argos.

The Elks now have 15 pending free-agents. CFL free agency will open on Feb. 13, 2024.

The Elks also signed the son of a CFL legend in receiver Arland Bruce IV, the son of former CFL receiver Arland Bruce III. Bruce IV played the last two seasons at the University of Iowa where he recorded 44 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games for the Hawkeyes.

Bruce III played 12 seasons in the CFL and won two Grey Cup championships and was a three-time CFL All-Star.