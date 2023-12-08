Man who fled Marlborough LRT station after alleged stabbing sought by police

Calgary police are turning to locals to help identify a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing that happened last month at the Marlborough LRT Station.

📍We are looking to identify a man believed to be responsible for an assault on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the Marlborough LRT Station. Information? ☎️1-800-222-8477

🛑 Calgary Crime Stoppers

⚖ Case #: CA23508340/5834 🌐 https://t.co/BkKWjCn7dn pic.twitter.com/G9kO2AuB0S — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 8, 2023

The incident was reported on the afternoon of Nov. 27, and police say the victim was working on his laptop at the train station when the suspect walked up to him and showed interest in his laptop.

The victim tried to avoid the suspect by walking onto the Plus 15 Skywalk but the attacker followed him. According to police, the victim went back to the station to flee on a train, but the suspect blocked him which led to a physical struggle and the suspect stabbing the victim in the thigh.

After the assault police say the suspect left the station on a northbound train. The victim called 9-1-1 and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras but remains unidentified.

The suspect is described as a man with medium-to-long black hair, around 6’ tall, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark jacket, dark pants, red and white shoes, and a red Calgary Flames jersey with the number 91 on it.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case #: CA23508340/5834.