Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man who fled Marlborough LRT station after alleged stabbing sought by police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for a national transit strategy grow amidst safety concerns'
Calls for a national transit strategy grow amidst safety concerns
Transit safety continues to be a prominent issue in Calgary, especially in light of a series of violent incidents, including a recent homicide near an LRT station. While transit riders remain vigilant, city council and transit workers are collaborating to develop effective strategies. Cami Kepke reports – Sep 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are turning to locals to help identify a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing that happened last month at the Marlborough LRT Station.

The incident was reported on the afternoon of Nov. 27, and police say the victim was working on his laptop at the train station when the suspect walked up to him and showed interest in his laptop.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim tried to avoid the suspect by walking onto the Plus 15 Skywalk but the attacker followed him. According to police, the victim went back to the station to flee on a train, but the suspect blocked him which led to a physical struggle and the suspect stabbing the victim in the thigh.

After the assault police say the suspect left the station on a northbound train. The victim called 9-1-1 and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras but remains unidentified.

The suspect is described as a man with medium-to-long black hair, around 6’ tall, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark jacket, dark pants, red and white shoes, and a red Calgary Flames jersey with the number 91 on it.

Police ask anyone with information to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case #: CA23508340/5834.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices