Toddler severely injured after stroller struck in multi-vehicle crash near northeast Calgary LRT station

An early afternoon crash near the Whitehorn LRT station involving a bus and a car sent two pedestrians to hospital including a young child who suffered severe injuries.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm the collision occurred at around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 36th Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E.

The car came to a stop in the front yard of a home on the south side of Whitehorn Drive and a damaged stroller could be seen along the sidewalk.

According to an EMS spokesperson, an injured toddler was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

An adult was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Two other adults were assessed on scene by paramedics but refused transport.

A section of northbound 36th Street has been closed to traffic between the intersections of 32nd Avenue and Whitehorn Drive. Police have not released an estimated time for the reopening of the road. The investigation into the collision has not disrupted CTrain service in the area.