Man charged in connection with downtown Calgary LRT station stabbing incident

Calgary police are crediting Calgary Transit peace officers for helping with the arrest of a man who has been charged following a stabbing at a downtown Calgary LRT station.

At around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 4th Street S.W. LRT station for reports of a disturbance. Officers arrived to find a man and a woman who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene on foot but was detained by Calgary Transit peace officers before police arrived and took him into custody.

The LRT station was closed for part of the morning while officers investigated.

William John Abbott, 22, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a court order. Abbott was due to appear in court on Friday.

“Calgary Transit peace officers were incredibly helpful by detaining the suspect until police could arrive on scene,” CPS Det. Keith Silvester said. “With their help, we were able to resolve this incident quickly, ensure the victims received medical attention, and secure the LRT station while we investigated.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.