Calgary police investigating incident at downtown LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an incident at the 4th Street LRT station on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet at around 7:26 a.m., Calgary Transit said trains will be passing through the station but will not be stopping. They have since resumed.

Police were at the scene but did not disclose details of the incident.

#CTRiders Due to Calgary Police matter, the 4th Street Station Platform is currently closed. Trains will still be passing through, however will not be stopping. Please catch the Westbound #RedLine or #BlueLine at 1st Street or 7th Street Stations. pic.twitter.com/2sRRd5Dc42 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) March 15, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…