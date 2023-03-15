Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating incident at downtown LRT station

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 15, 2023 11:24 am
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Calgary police are investigating an incident at the 4th Street LRT station on Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Calgary police are investigating an incident at the 4th Street LRT station on Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Calgary police are investigating an incident at the 4th Street LRT station on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet at around 7:26 a.m., Calgary Transit said trains will be passing through the station but will not be stopping. They have since resumed.

Police were at the scene but did not disclose details of the incident.

More to come…

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgaryCalgary Transitdowntown calgaryCalgary LRTCalgary LRT station
