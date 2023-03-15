Calgary police investigating incident at downtown LRT station

Calgary police are investigating an incident at the 4th Street LRT station on Wednesday morning.
In a tweet at around 7:26 a.m., Calgary Transit said trains will be passing through the station but will not be stopping. They have since resumed.
Police were at the scene but did not disclose details of the incident.
More to come…
