Pair arrested after targeted armed robberies at Calgary LRT station

Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman they believe were responsible for multiple targeted armed robberies at the Anderson CTrain station.

Police said at around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, a witness reported an unknown man allegedly pointed a shotgun at a citizen, robbing them at the Anderson CTrain platform. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Another incident was reported at 5:15 a.m. on March 3, when police believe a woman was assaulted at the same train platform by another woman who sprayed the victim with bear spray.

Later that same day, police say a man and a woman were assaulted by the same suspects as the earlier incidents. At around 6 p.m., police believe the suspects attacked victims using nunchucks and bear spray.

Police were able to identify the two suspects after reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with multiple witnesses.

On March 15, police arrested the suspects at a home near Anderson station. Police also found a firearm, ammunition, nunchucks, a bow and a homemade baton, seizing them.

Rayleen Annie Dixon, 29, faces assault- and weapons-related charges.

Kevin Terrance Black Rabbit, 33, faces weapons and firearms charges, as well as seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Dixon is due in court on April 19, and Black Rabbit is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

Police believe the suspects and victims knew each other and the LRT station robberies were targeted.

“A tremendous amount of hard work goes into ensuring the safety of all Calgarians, including working with Transit peace officers, to protect our public transportation system and its ridership,” CPS Staff Sgt. Mark Auger said in a statement.

“In all of these cases, quality CCTV footage and numerous witnesses provided key information for officers to advance this investigation and ultimately apprehend those responsible for these violent incidents.”

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.