Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two 15-year-old boys charged with assault in Spruce Grove group attack

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 5:05 pm
RCMP Parkland County, west of Edmonton. December 21, 2014. View image in full screen
RCMP Parkland County, west of Edmonton. December 21, 2014. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two 15-year-old boys are facing a slew of charges in connection with a group assault in Spruce Grove on Dec. 7.

According to Parkland RCMP, there was a report of an assault with weapons on Aspenglen Drive at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigation found that a group of young men started arguing with another group when they grabbed weapons and attacked the others.

“This included striking the victims with an apparent hand gun as well as a baton,” RCMP said in a news release.

Both suspects were found and a CO2-powered BB gun was recovered, RCMP said.

One 15-year-old youth who lives in Spruce Grove has been charged with six weapons offences, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

A second 15-year-old boy, also from Spruce Grove, has been charged with two weapons offences, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release condition.

The boys who were hurt sustained “moderate” injuries, an RCMP spokesperson said.

Both teens were taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. They’re scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 11.

Click to play video: '6 junior high school students in Edmonton suspended amid police investigation'
6 junior high school students in Edmonton suspended amid police investigation
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices