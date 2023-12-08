Two 15-year-old boys charged with assault in Spruce Grove group attack

Send this page to someone via email

Two 15-year-old boys are facing a slew of charges in connection with a group assault in Spruce Grove on Dec. 7.

According to Parkland RCMP, there was a report of an assault with weapons on Aspenglen Drive at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigation found that a group of young men started arguing with another group when they grabbed weapons and attacked the others.

“This included striking the victims with an apparent hand gun as well as a baton,” RCMP said in a news release.

Both suspects were found and a CO2-powered BB gun was recovered, RCMP said.

One 15-year-old youth who lives in Spruce Grove has been charged with six weapons offences, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A second 15-year-old boy, also from Spruce Grove, has been charged with two weapons offences, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release condition.

The boys who were hurt sustained “moderate” injuries, an RCMP spokesperson said.

Both teens were taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. They’re scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 11.