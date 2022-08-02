Dartmouth carnival shut down by police due to ‘gangs of kids fighting’

Send this page to someone via email

A carnival in downtown Dartmouth abruptly shut down two hours early Monday night due to fights breaking out in the area.

The carnival was set up at Alderney Landing as part of the 2022 Busker Festival, which expanded to the Dartmouth waterfront this year.

In a Facebook post shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, the amusement ride business East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick said Halifax Regional Police ordered them to close.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we were ordered to close by the Halifax police. (Gangs of kids fighting in the parking lots),” the post said.

The post also clarified that no rides “fell over,” a rumour that was circulating earlier on social media.

According to a post from the Busker Festival earlier in the day, the carnival was supposed to run until 10 p.m.

East Coast Amusements did not say if those who were unable to use their tickets or bracelets will be reimbursed, but said in an earlier Facebook comment that tickets do not expire. Global News has reached out to the company for comment.

While Monday was the last night of the carnival at Alderney Landing, the East Coast Amusements schedule indicates it will be at Main Street in Dartmouth between Aug. 4 and 7.

In statement, Nicolas Gagnon, acting public information officer for Halifax Regional Police, said police responded to Alderney Landing at 7 p.m. Monday after a report of “multiple fights between large groups of youths.”

“Officers arrived on scene and broke up the fights without incident or injuries reported,” he said, adding that two youths were arrested and charged for breach of undertaking.