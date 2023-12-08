Menu

Crime

Fire at Waterloo racquet club causes more than $1 million in damage

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 4:17 pm
Waterloo Fire Rescue deputy chief Sandy van Solm said the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. View image in full screen
Waterloo Fire Rescue deputy chief Sandy van Solm said the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. @Waterloo_Fire / Twitter
An early morning fire at the Greystone Club in Waterloo caused more than $1 million damage, a local fire official said Friday.

Waterloo Fire Rescue deputy chief Sandy van Solm told Global News that a person leasing a building across the parking lot from the club called in the blaze shortly after 5 a.m.

“They saw smoke and fire coming out of the roof area and they reported it to 911,” van Solm said, adding that no one was inside the building at the time.

She also said it took about an hour for firefighters to deal with the blaze  but that crews were still on location as of mid-afternoon on Friday.

“We’ve been doing many hours of overhaul because there are hotspots, specifically under the roof material. That’s kept smoking, so we couldn’t leave.”

van Solm said it was unclear what caused the blaze at the racquet club, which opened in 2020.

“The office of the fire marshal has been notified and is at the scene right now and will take over the investigation,” van Solm said.

 

