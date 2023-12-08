RCMP investigate suspected arsons after two churches destroyed near Barrhead

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after two churches were destroyed by fire Thursday night in Barrhead.

First responders were called to the Glenreagh Church, located on Range Road 40, just before 8 p.m. About an hour later, at 9 p.m., a second report came in about a fire at the United Church on Range Road 54, also in Barrhead.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames but RCMP said damage to both structures was extreme. Police also said after an initial investigation by the fire examiner “it was determined that the fires were intentionally set.”

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fires but are also treating both fires as arsons.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP said an older model two-tonne truck was seen leaving the scene at the Glenreagh Church and is believed to be linked to the fires.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.