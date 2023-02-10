Menu

Fire

RCMP suspect arson in church fire in Okotoks

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 12:21 pm
The aftermath of a fire that ripped through the basement of the Okotoks Alliance Church on Feb. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a fire that ripped through the basement of the Okotoks Alliance Church on Feb. 5, 2023. Kevin Billo, Global News

Mounties say a fire that caused damage to a church basement on Sunday is being treated as an arson case.

Okotoks RCMP said the structure fire at Okotoks Alliance Church, in Foothills County was reported at around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Foothills County Fire Dept. quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

RCMP investigate after church destroyed in intentionally-set fire southeast of Edmonton

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In a news release, police said the building has damage to the basement where the fire occurred.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by both RCMP and the Foothills County Fire Department.

Police suspect arson. Investigators found various pieces of evidence at the scene, including a broken basement window and a plastic cap for a jerry can — which they said suggest the fire was intentional.

