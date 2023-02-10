RCMP suspect arson in church fire in Okotoks

Mounties say a fire that caused damage to a church basement on Sunday is being treated as an arson case.
Okotoks RCMP said the structure fire at Okotoks Alliance Church, in Foothills County was reported at around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 5.
Foothills County Fire Dept. quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured.
In a news release, police said the building has damage to the basement where the fire occurred.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by both RCMP and the Foothills County Fire Department.
Police suspect arson. Investigators found various pieces of evidence at the scene, including a broken basement window and a plastic cap for a jerry can — which they said suggest the fire was intentional.
