Crime

Accused in Kelowna murder, castration case undergoing mental fitness assessment

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder'
Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder
The common-law wife of a murder victim testified in court Monday. She alleged that at the time, back in 2021 - she was the one who found the body of her partner in the home of the accused. A warning, this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Victoria Femia reports – Oct 16, 2023
A Kelowna woman charged in a 2021 killing and castration case will undergo a fitness assessment before her trial resumes.

Gabby Sears, who is charged with the second-degree murder of Darren Middleton, brought her trial to a halt last month when she fired her lawyers. Now, weeks later, a judge is focusing on whether Sears is mentally fit to stand trial on the charge.

How long that will take remains to be seen, but representative of the BC Prosecution Service said the trial is scheduled to resume Jan. 4, 2024.

During a pre-trial voir dire, Sears, a transgender woman charged under the name Dereck Sears, claimed she was the victim of an assault and that precipitated her fatal attack on Middleton. At that time, her then-lawyer, Jordan Watt, successfully argued her jailhouse confession to the killing should be ousted from the evidence the Crown could draw on in its case.

Since then, the judge has heard from RCMP officers and witnesses about the gruesome crime and repeatedly looked at video from the scene.

Click to play video: 'Some sex offenders opt for chemical castration'
Some sex offenders opt for chemical castration
A Louisville Slugger baseball bat and box cutter were found next to the body of Middleton on June 17, 2021, Brenda Adams, Middleton’s common-law spouse of four years, told the court.

Adams and Middleton had known Sears for around five months, Adams said. They were friends, and Sears, at that time known as Dereck, worked for the couple, helping with manual labour around their property. In turn, they paid Sears in food and drinks.

One day, Middleton failed to come home when he said he would. That’s when Adams thought she should check in with Sears and drove to her house.

When she arrived at the Sycamore Road home, Adams saw Middleton’s truck in the driveway. She “could hear water running inside the residence and nothing else,” Crown counsel David Grabavac told the court.

Adams then entered the home and discovered Middleton’s body partially undressed and castrated on the bathroom floor next to a running tub, Grabavac said.

