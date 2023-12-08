Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police break up car theft ring, recover 46 vehicles worth $3.1M

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Waterloo police arrest 8, recover 45 stolen vehicles worth $3.1M'
Waterloo police arrest 8, recover 45 stolen vehicles worth $3.1M
As part of the ongoing investigation, police say officers conducted raids in Cambridge, Guelph, Paris, Brampton and Mississauga.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they made eight arrests and recovered dozens of stolen vehicles worth several millions of dollars after a month’s long investigation.

“These arrests put a major dent in criminal activity linked to organized crime in Waterloo Region, but there is more work to be done,” Staff Sgt. Ian Kerr stated. “We remain dedicated to fighting vehicle theft in our community and will continue to target those involved in this criminal activity.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police say officers conducted raids in Cambridge, Guelph, Paris, Brampton and Mississauga.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they recovered 45 stolen vehicles worth $3.1 million as a result of the ongoing investigation. The officers also seized a large quantity of Canadian currency, numerous blank keys, and reprogramming equipment.

Trending Now

They arrested eight males including two 17-year-olds from Guelph, an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old from Paris, two 19-year-olds from Cambridge, a 25-year-old from Brampton, and a 26-year-old from British Columbia.

In total, police laid 92 charges against the gang including theft of motor vehicle, possession of automobile master key, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

They say thieves have been using reprogramming technology while targeting newer-model Toyota Highlanders, Lexus RX350s, Chevrolet Suburbans, GMC Yukons, Chevrolet Tahoes, and Dodge Rams.

The thieves break into the vehicles before using an electronic device to access it’s diagnostics. They then reprogram a blank key fob, start it up before driving away.

Since June 1, police say they have been contacted about 84 attempted or successful stolen vehicles across the Waterloo Region.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices