Waterloo police break up car theft ring, recover 46 vehicles worth $3.1M

Waterloo Regional Police say they made eight arrests and recovered dozens of stolen vehicles worth several millions of dollars after a month’s long investigation.

“These arrests put a major dent in criminal activity linked to organized crime in Waterloo Region, but there is more work to be done,” Staff Sgt. Ian Kerr stated. “We remain dedicated to fighting vehicle theft in our community and will continue to target those involved in this criminal activity.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police say officers conducted raids in Cambridge, Guelph, Paris, Brampton and Mississauga.

Police say they recovered 45 stolen vehicles worth $3.1 million as a result of the ongoing investigation. The officers also seized a large quantity of Canadian currency, numerous blank keys, and reprogramming equipment.

They arrested eight males including two 17-year-olds from Guelph, an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old from Paris, two 19-year-olds from Cambridge, a 25-year-old from Brampton, and a 26-year-old from British Columbia.

In total, police laid 92 charges against the gang including theft of motor vehicle, possession of automobile master key, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

They say thieves have been using reprogramming technology while targeting newer-model Toyota Highlanders, Lexus RX350s, Chevrolet Suburbans, GMC Yukons, Chevrolet Tahoes, and Dodge Rams.

The thieves break into the vehicles before using an electronic device to access it’s diagnostics. They then reprogram a blank key fob, start it up before driving away.

Since June 1, police say they have been contacted about 84 attempted or successful stolen vehicles across the Waterloo Region.