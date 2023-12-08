Menu

Crime

Investigation ongoing after man located with gunshot wounds in Manitoba First Nation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 11:12 am
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. View image in full screen
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Facebook
One person was found injured after police were called to a residence for a report of an assault.

Officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service arrived at a residence in the 100 block of 175 Main Road in Sandy Bay First Nation, on Dec. 6 around 11 p.m. There, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm along with other injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the victim may have been injured at a different location in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MFNPS Sandy Bay detachment at 204-843-7701.

An investigation is ongoing.

