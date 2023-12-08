Menu

Headline link
Politics

Winnipeg police board begins search for new top cop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 11:13 am
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Thursday, December 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
The Winnipeg Police Board has begun its process to find the city’s next chief of police.

Chief Danny Smyth, who has been in the role since 2016, informed the board he intends to retire on Sept. 3 of next year.

In a statement Friday, board chair Coun. Markus Chambers said a procurement process, with the help of an independent firm, is being launched to find the right candidate for the position. The process is expected to include community consultation and discussions with stakeholders and members of the police service.

The police board will be accepting delegations at its March 8, 2024 meeting, and will accept written comments on the process until March 15.

