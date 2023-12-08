Guelph police seek suspect spotted in woman’s home while she was changing

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an unknown man is being sought after an individual was seen inside a home while a young woman was changing in her bedroom.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. on Thursday to a townhouse complex on Gordon Street near Harts Lane.

A man told investigators that he was in his girlfriend’s bedroom while she was changing and noticed the patio door was slightly open.

They say he pulled back a curtain and reportedly found another man standing in the open doorway. The complainant yelled at the individual before he ran away.

Investigators are looking for a man between 18 and 25 years of age, six feet two inches tall and 180 pounds with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker over dark clothing and a black wool hat with a white pompom and white writing on the brim.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.