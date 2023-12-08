Guelph police seek suspect spotted in woman’s home while she was changing

Guelph police say an unknown man is being sought after an individual was seen inside a home while a young woman was changing in her bedroom.
Officers were called just before 10 p.m. on Thursday to a townhouse complex on Gordon Street near Harts Lane.
A man told investigators that he was in his girlfriend’s bedroom while she was changing and noticed the patio door was slightly open.
They say he pulled back a curtain and reportedly found another man standing in the open doorway. The complainant yelled at the individual before he ran away.
Investigators are looking for a man between 18 and 25 years of age, six feet two inches tall and 180 pounds with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker over dark clothing and a black wool hat with a white pompom and white writing on the brim.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
