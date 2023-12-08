Menu

Canada

Got a Bugaboo stroller? Health Canada is recalling these seats

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 10:25 am
Bugaboo stroller seat recall View image in full screen
A recall has been issued for several Bugaboo Dragonfly Stroller seats because they may pose an injury risk to children. Photo courtesy: Health Canada
Health Canada is recalling dozens of stroller seats that were sold in the country due to safety concerns.

The agency issued the recall Thursday for 169 Bugaboo Dragonfly Stroller seats that may pose an injury risk to children.

However, the recall does not include the base of the stroller, nor the optional bassinet.

The recalled seats were made in China and were sold in different colours in Canada between May and June 15 this year.

Health Canada urged consumers to immediately stop using the affected products and contact the company to replace the seats.

Customers can check the serial number for the seat labelled on the product and enter it on this link provided by Bugaboo to see if it’s part of the recall.

As of Dec. 5, no injuries in Canada have been reported to the company.

“When the Bugaboo Dragonfly Stroller is unfolded with the seat in ‘parent-facing’ position and the backrest of the seat is unfolded directly into a horizontal position, rather than the fully upright position the seat backrest will not be properly secured and may move past its intended stopping point, presenting an injury risk to an unharnessed child,” Health Canada said in the recall.

The recall is not limited to Canada.

More than 1,000 of the affected seats were also sold in the United States, where one customer reported that the backrest of the seat had moved past its intended stopping point while seating children.

Seven complaints have also been raised in South Korea, with no injuries.

Here is a full list of the Bugaboo seats with the item codes that are being recalled in Canada.

