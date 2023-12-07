Kawartha Lakes OPP look to identify possible suspect in Bobcaygeon business break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to identify a possible suspect in a string of business break-ins in the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont.

On Thursday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP released a series of surveillance images of a suspect as part of an investigation into a series of break-ins. No other details were provided about the investigation.

#CKLOPP investigating break-ins at Bobcaygeon businesses & seeking assistance to identify possible suspect described as Caucasian male wearing brown work boots w/ black toe, dark blue/black hoodie, blue jeans, toque & wears distinct face covering that appears to have a skull 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OQ9DfzlJMr — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 7, 2023

Police say the suspect has been seen wearing a dark blue or black hoodie, blue jeans, toque, brown work boots with black toes and a “distinct” face covering with what appears to be a skull.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach or confront the suspect,” OPP stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.