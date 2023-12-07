Kawartha Lakes OPP look to identify possible suspect in Bobcaygeon business break-ins

Police are looking to identify a possible suspect in a string of business break-ins in the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont.
On Thursday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP released a series of surveillance images of a suspect as part of an investigation into a series of break-ins. No other details were provided about the investigation.
Police say the suspect has been seen wearing a dark blue or black hoodie, blue jeans, toque, brown work boots with black toes and a “distinct” face covering with what appears to be a skull.
“Members of the public are asked not to approach or confront the suspect,” OPP stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
