Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

West Edmonton hit and run with cyclist being investigated as homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 3:59 pm
Police are asking Edmontonians for tips as they look for the driver of an SUV that they believe hit and killed a cyclist in the city's west end on Friday before leaving the scene. The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a hit and run in the area of 156th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12 p.m. View image in full screen
Police are asking Edmontonians for tips as they look for the driver of an SUV that they believe hit and killed a cyclist in the city's west end on Friday before leaving the scene. The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a hit and run in the area of 156th Street and 107th Avenue at about 12 p.m. Supplied by EPS
Edmonton police say a fatal hit-and-run collision in the west end between an SUV and cyclist is now being investigated as homicide.

At around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, it was reported that a black Lincoln SUV hit a man on a bike in a parking lot near 156 Street and 107 Avenue.

The driver left the scene and the other man died in hospital, police said.

Investigators say the two men knew each other.

The victim, 31-year-old Lawrence Bishop, died of blunt force injury, an autopsy confirmed.

Johnathan Morgan, 38, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after a deadly collision and suspended driving.

The homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Edmonton police at (780) 423-4567.

