West Edmonton hit and run with cyclist being investigated as homicide

Edmonton police say a fatal hit-and-run collision in the west end between an SUV and cyclist is now being investigated as homicide.

At around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, it was reported that a black Lincoln SUV hit a man on a bike in a parking lot near 156 Street and 107 Avenue.

The driver left the scene and the other man died in hospital, police said.

Investigators say the two men knew each other.

The victim, 31-year-old Lawrence Bishop, died of blunt force injury, an autopsy confirmed.

Johnathan Morgan, 38, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after a deadly collision and suspended driving.

The homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Edmonton police at (780) 423-4567.

