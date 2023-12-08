15 gifts for men who don’t care about BBQs, bacon or beard oil

We all know that shopping for men during the holidays can be a challenge — and that isn’t helped by the abundance of gift guides out there that seem to think all men are obsessed with barbecuing, bacon and beard oil.

In this gift guide, you won’t find a single mention of golf clubs or single-malt whiskey.

Let’s celebrate men for being the multi-faceted people they are. Here are some gift ideas that will speak to their inner child, their adventurous side and for those days when they just want to relax at home.

For the kid at heart

If your guy missed out on having Nerf guns as a kid, then consider getting them this BUG-A-SALT gun. Who ever said that pest control can’t be fun? Your giftee will surely have a blast clearing his backyard of pesky flies with tactical precision. The best part is the ammo is just normal table salt! Of course, only use the BUG-A-SALT outdoors and be careful. Check out a video of the BUG-A-SALT in action here.

Story continues below advertisement

BUG-A-SALT Black Fly Edition 3.0, US$39.95, available at Bugasalt.com

People who say LEGO is for kids clearly haven’t seen this Mandalorian helmet. Not only is this LEGO kit fun and challenging to build, but it makes a great display piece for the Star Wars fans in your life. If the original Star Wars series is more your speed, check out this incredible R2D2 LEGO set.

View image in full screen LEGO

The Mandalorian Helmet, $89.99, available at Lego.com

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re feeling especially flush this holiday, then maybe you can splurge on the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade, which lights up and moves!

View image in full screen LEGO

Pac-Man Arcade, $329.99, available at Lego.com

This next gift is for the guys who can’t help but yell “Kobe!” every time they throw something in the trash. This basketball hoop mug will surely be a hit with sports fans though some cleaning up of errant marshmallows may be required. You can also use this mug as a cereal bowl for slam-dunking Cheerios, if you so desire.

Walmart

The Mug with A Hoop, $27.99, available at Walmart.ca

Story continues below advertisement

For the backyard entertainer

For men who love having their friends over and entertaining in the backyard, this stylish but functional patio cooler is sure to impress. The cooler doubles as a cute side table but opens up to reveal a compartment for keeping your brews ice cold. It’s weather resistant and can hold 165 pounds of weight, so it’ll hold up no matter how crazy the backyard bash becomes.

View image in full screen Giantex

Giantex Cool Bar Table, $149.99, available at Amazon.ca

To complete the ultimate patio set-up, consider getting your guy this outdoor speaker. This option has a sleek, lantern-like design and can even emulate the light of a flicking fire to set the perfect mood for your get-togethers. It has a built-in rechargeable battery to keep the tunes flowing all night long.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen ANERIMST

Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with Torch Light, $59.99, available at Amazon.ca

Spikeball is taking over beaches, parks, and university campuses across the country. And for good reason! It’s tons of fun, requires minimal set up, and is a great way to be active with your pals. It’s also family-friendly, as long as you can keep your competitive side under control.

Spikeball

Spikeball Standard Ball Kit, $79.99, available at Amazon.ca

Story continues below advertisement

For the cozy homebody

This massager pillow would be the perfect gadget for having a cozy night in. You can put it behind your back while reading in bed or watching a movie — but don’t blame us if it lulls you to sleep before your movie ends. Its compact size means you can use this massager in a variety of ways. Rest it behind your neck, place it under your feet or legs, or even strap it to your desk chair to relieve back pain at work.

Careboda

Neck and Back Massager Pillow, $49.99, available at Amazon.ca

More and more men are investing in skin care. Having a daily routine is a great self-care ritual and your skin will thank you for it! Canadian company The Ordinary has an amazing line-up of minimal skin care products that are affordable and use active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane. If your guy suffers from dry skin, get him this daily set — including a cleanser, moisturizer and serum — to get him started on repairing that skin barrier. While you’re at it, throw in a gift card to a local spa to really encourage relaxation and self-care.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Ordinary

The Daily Set, $22.70, available at Theordinary.com

The holidays are a stressful time of year. If your giftee is struggling to get to sleep at night, it might be time to get him a weighted blanket. The pressure of weighted blankets can help calm your heart rate and breathing, getting you all prepped for a good night’s sleep. It also just feels like you’re wrapped up in a warm hug, and who doesn’t love that?

JOLLYVOGUE

Weighted Blanket, $69.99, available at Amazon.ca

Story continues below advertisement

This UNIQLO fluffy fleece jacket is one of their best-selling products for a good reason. They’re incredibly soft, come in a variety of colours, and won’t break the bank. Your teenage son will live in this, so be warned. For a more sophisticated option, you can’t go wrong with a pull-over sweater from Patagonia.

View image in full screen Uniqlo

Fluffy Yarn Fleece Zip-Up Jacket, $39.90, available at Uniqlo.com

For the adventurer

For the backcountry camper in your life, a water filter is invaluable. LifeStraw products are award-winning for their high-quality filtration systems that allow you to take advantage of Canada’s fresh water systems while out in the bush. With this LifeStraw water bottle, you can fill up at a stream and be confident knowing it will filter out E. coli, salmonella, parasites and even microplastics and dirt.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen LifeStraw

LifeStraw Go Series 22 oz, US$44.95, available at Lifestraw.com

An inflatable paddle board can take your beach trips to the next level. Normal paddle boards can take up a lot of space, meaning they’re not a great option for casual users. But with an inflatable design you can enjoy all the fun of paddling around at the beach or lake without taking up precious shed space.

FunWater SUP

Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, $203.99, available at Amazon.ca

Story continues below advertisement

For the creatives

Taschen books are great personalized gifts for the art-appreciator in your life. If your guy has a favourite artist, these beautifully-printed tomes will make an excellent addition to his coffee table. Taschen also offers books on design and architecture if that’s more their speed.

View image in full screen Taschen

O’Keefe hardcover, US$26.73, available at Amazon.ca

If your giftee just moved into a new apartment, you can bet they probably don’t have art up on their walls yet. Everyone deserves to be surrounded by beautiful things so consider giving the gift of art this holiday season. Desenio is a great marketplace for finding affordable, eye-catching prints, including this striking wood-block print by Taguchi Tomoki.

View image in full screen Desenio

Taguchi Tomoki – Yatsuo No Tsubaki Green Poster 50×70 cm, $49.95, available at Desenio.ca