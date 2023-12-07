Weapons and drug busts made in multiple Sask. communities

Send this page to someone via email

Several arrests were made after Saskatchewan RCMP seized firearms and illicit drugs with help from multiple police enforcement detachments.

Saskatchewan RCMP had help from police services in Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake detachments, North Battleford, La Ronge and Meadow Lake Crime Reduction Teams (CRT), the Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST), Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan and the Prince Albert General Investigation Section.

Arrests began on Sept. 22, 2023, with the arrest of Craig McDonald, who was wanted by Prince Albert RCMP for aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

The next arrest occurred on Sept. 26, with the arrest of 32-year-old Jon Jonasson from Holbein, Sask., where police seized 28 grams of crack cocaine, three long guns and a handgun from a local residence.

The Oct. 3 seizure of 244 grams of methamphetamine and three firearms resulted in the arrests of 22-year-old Lexis Storoschuk from Spruce Home, Sask. and 43-year-old Kevin Ackegan from Saskatoon. The arrests occurred during a traffic stop on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

“The October 18 arrest of Ian Felix, who was wanted by Prince Albert RCMP for charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm,” police stated. “Officers located and seized eight restricted firearms from the residence he was arrested in.”

On Oct. 30., police arrested 32-year-old Jared Naytowhow, of Prince Albert, who was wanted for charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. Officers located and seized a sawed-off shotgun in the residence on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

On Nov. 1, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert detachment and WEST assisted in the arrest of Wesley Naytowhow, who has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to an August 2023 homicide.

In a release, Staff Sgt. Eric Desfosses, from Saskatchewan RCMP’s North District Management Team, which oversees the Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake detachments, stated that community safety is the number one priority of their frontline detachment police officers.

“They work hard at maintaining it every day. This fall, officers from Prince Albert, Ahthakakoop/Shellbrook and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP demonstrated their commitment to community safety as they worked with specialized SERT units to remove wanted people, drugs and firearms from our streets,” stated Desfosses. “Together, we’ll continue working to eradicate any risk to the safety of our communities.”

The Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT)’s North Manager also stated that keeping Saskatchewan’s communities safe takes intelligence-led, borderless enforcement.

“That’s why Saskatchewan RCMP is uniquely able to successfully execute targeted, multi-unit enforcement efforts like we saw in the Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop and Montreal Lake areas this fall,” stated Staff Sgt. Ryan How. “I’m proud of the strategic, hard work of all the Saskatchewan RCMP officers involved.”

Both How and Desfosses thanked the public for their assistance in sharing information and tips.