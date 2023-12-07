Man, woman arrested on Newfoundland ferry after robbing convenience store: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman face several criminal offences after attempting to flee Newfoundland on a ferry following reports of their involvement with a gas and merchandise robbery at a nearby convenience store.

According to a media release, police said they received information on Sunday morning regarding a theft from White Bay Convenience on the Trans-Canada Highway at Hampden Junction.

After obtaining security footage, police said they were able to identify the direction of the vehicle and that both suspects, a 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, were “unlawfully at large with outstanding arrest warrants and were on conditions to remain within the province stemming from charges currently before the court.

“Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP was engaged by Deer Lake RCMP, and the suspect vehicle was located at the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal, waiting to board the vessel,” police said, adding that the pair were arrested upon their arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

After his arrest, police said the man provided the RCMP with a fake name.

Man and woman fleeing province arrested by Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal – https://t.co/Bz8mRU2A5p pic.twitter.com/rXx1fsd8Uz — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) December 7, 2023

The police report noted the male suspect was “found in possession of a number of credit cards and other forms of identification that did not belong to him.”

The pair’s vehicle was confiscated as part of an ongoing investigation.

The female suspect was charged with theft under $5000, three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order, and failure to attend court. The man involved has been charged with the same offences, in addition to identity fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were remanded into custody during a Monday court appearance and are scheduled to appear back in court before the end of the week.