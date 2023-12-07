Menu

Charges pending in collision between vehicle and pedestrian in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 10:58 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
An investigation is underway into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Kitchener.

Emergency services were called to Manitou Drive near Courtland Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit say the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet Equinox and an unidentified pedestrian.

Waterloo Region paramedics transported the pedestrian to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Manitou Drive was closed for several hours as the traffic services unit were investigating the collision.

Investigators say charges are being anticipated.

They are asking anyone with information on this to contact Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

