Canada

28-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Oshawa: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 10:55 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 28-year-old man from Ajax is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Durham regional police said it happened around 5 p.m. at Thornton Road North and Rossland Road West.

A white Acura RDX was heading north on Thornton Road when it hit a 28-year-old pedestrian, police said.

He was then taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

As of Thursday morning, he was reported to be in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Acura remained at the scene and wasn’t injured.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist in the investigation was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

